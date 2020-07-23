Magid

NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT has hired DREW MAGID as the day-to-day manager for WARNER RECORDS R&B artist BREN JOY, who is signed to BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT and PUBLISHING.

MAGID has worked in tour management with acts like GROUPLOVE, CHARLIE PUTH, KT TUNSTALL, IMAGINE DRAGONS and more since breaking into the world of touring in 2011. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE was his last act as tour manager before joining BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT. Recently, he won "Young Gun Tour Manager of the Year" during the 2020 PINNACLE AWARDS at the LIVE PRODUCTION SUMMIT.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the BIG LOUD team,” said MAGID. “My goal in all of my years touring was to ultimately become an artist manager. Getting to work for an artist I believe in as much as BREN JOY is a dream come true.”

"We’ve already built a great working rapport with DREW, and I’m pumped to have him join our management team,” said BIG LOUD CEO/partner SETH ENGLAND. “He’s got a killer touring record and a special connection with his clients. His excitement and dedication to BREN JOY makes this pairing an ideal fit.”

Congratulate him on the new role here.

« see more Net News