Go Bayside!

ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 is launching a new podcast with actor MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR watching and discussing every episode of "SAVED BY THE BELL," the series in which he starred as "Zack Morris" in 1989-93. "ZACK TO THE FUTURE," co-hosted by DASHIELL DRISCOLL, the creator of the FUNNY OR DIE series "ZACK MORRIS IS TRASH," will debut JULY 29th. GOSSELAAR, currently starring on ABC sitcom "MIXED-ISH," claims not to have seen a single episode of "SAVED BY THE BELL" since he wrapped filming the show.

"I am so proud and honored to be partnered with CADENCE13," said GOSSELAAR. "For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of 'SAVED BY THE BELL' to revisit the show. I couldn’t wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer. As my co-host, DASHIELL DRISCOLL will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven’t watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It’s time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!"

"I've been told there are other TV shows besides 'SAVED BY THE BELL,' and someday I hope to watch one of them -- they sound fantastic," said DRISCOLL. "But until then, I'm so excited to return to Bayside and introduce MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR to Zack Morris, and to do so with CADENCE13."

"When one debates about the most iconic and beloved young adult television series of all time, 'SAVED BY THE BELL' is always in the mix," said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. "The nostalgia is real, and the pairing of MARK-PAUL and DASHIELL will be simply electric, and not to be missed if you’re a fan of the show."

« see more Net News