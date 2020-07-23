Roger Miller (Photo: The Roger Miller Estate)

MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT GROUP (MHM) in NASHVILLE has signed the estate of Country music legend ROGER MILLER for exclusive representation. The company will oversee future endeavors involving the work of the late COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member.

“I have admired the work of DALE MORRIS and CLINT HIGHAM for years,” said MILLER's widow, MARY MILLER. “Their entire team exudes the energy and professionalism that I know will help both protect and elevate ROGER’s enduring legacy.”

“We are completely humbled that MARY would entrust us to be the caretakers of such an important part of music history,” said MHM's ROBERT FILHART. “We are such fans of ROGER's work … his songwriting, his artistry, the TONY AWARD-winning 'Big River' ... his work is unmatched, and we are thrilled to help shepherd his legacy.”

