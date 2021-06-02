Justin Bieber (Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Originally scheduled to begin in MAY but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR will now begin next year at PECHANGA ARENA in SAN DIEGO on JUNE 2, 2021.

The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added. Opening acts KEHLANI and JADEN SMITH will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added in the future.

The GRAMMY winning performer said, "I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour. We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."

Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting AUGUST 6th. $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the BIEBER FOUNDATION which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

