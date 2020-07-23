Andi McKay

Radio/ TV veteran ANDI MCKAY is helping local AUSTIN musicians line their pockets during COVID -19. MCKAY (Former Ops Mgr/Talent Supervisor USTN; CUMULUS PD Classic Rock WXKR/TOLEDO,OH; BORDER MEDIA, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS Triple A KXBT/Austin, TX; CUMULUS APD/MD Rock WKQZ (Z-93)/SAGINAW,MI) is hiring musicians to play a set during ‘Happy Hours’ on ZOOM for an AUSTIN TX, Non-Profit Organization.

DALE WATSON,THE BAND OF HEATHENS, DREW WOMACK, SHELLEY KING and GINGER LEIGH are just a few that have already taken advantage of the opportunity during the closing of local establishments, which has prevented them from playing in the “Live Music Capital of The World”.

If you’d like to put your name in the hat to join the list of performers, send your demo to AndiMcKay@hotmail.com.

« see more Net News