Elsas

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK afternoon host DENNIS ELSAS is celebrating his 20th anniversary at the station on MONDAY, JULY 27th by featuring his "greatest hits" of interview clips and memories from his years on the WFUV as well as the legendary Rock station WNEW. He will be getting well-wishes from artists and co-workers throughout the day.

ELSAS said, “I'm looking forward to sharing some of my favorite conversations and performances from a wide variety of artists including GRAHAM NASH, DAVID CROSBY, RINGO, ELVIS COSTELLO, PATTI SMITH, JULIAN LENNON, CLARENCE CLEMONS, RICHIE HAVENS, GARY CLARK JR., JUDY COLLINS, CROWDED HOUSE, INDIGO GIRLS, BEN FOLDS, BILL WYMAN, BRIAN FALLON, DION, DONOVAN, GREGG ALLMAN, GRACE POTTER, PHOEBE SNOW, ROBERT PLANT, THE LONE BELLOW, ROGER DALTREY, RONNIE SPECTOR and LEVON HELM.

