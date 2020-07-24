Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for SPRINGFIELD, MA; MONTEREY-SALINAS; LITTLE ROCK; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; COLUMBIA, SC; DES MOINES; SPOKANE; and SPRING '20 Books for GAINESVILLE-OCALA; HOT SPRINGS, AR; and STOCKTON, CA. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY, JULY 27th: JUNE '20 Ratings for TOLEDO; COLORADO SPRINGS; MOBILE; WICHITA; MADISON; and SPRING '20 Books for BOISE, ID; DAYTONA BEACH, FL; FT. PIERCE-STUART-VERO BEACH; FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL; LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN; MELBOURNE; PENSACOLA; PUEBLO; TOPEKA, KS; SALINA-MANHATTAN, KS; and TWIN FALLS, ID.

