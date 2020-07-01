Newsroom Changes

Changes in the newsroom at AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON and DCist include the appointment of DCist Editor-in-Chief RACHEL SADON as Interim News Dir., bumping JEFFREY KATZ to Senior Editor while DCist writer NATALIE DELGADILLO serves as DCist Interim Managing Editor. SADON will oversee WAMU's newsroom while the station seeks a permanent News Director.

The moves come in the midst of reported tension at the station, with TALKING BIZ NEWS reporting on accusations of harassment against former WAMU transportation reporter and current BLOOMBERG RADIO contract reporter MARTIN DI CARO, who has been suspended by BLOOMBERG, and CURRENT reporting that the university is investigating accusations that Sr. Managing Editor ZURI BERRY has created a "toxic environment" in the newsroom, with three female journalists of color telling CURRENT that they left the station due to BERRY's behavior towards them.

