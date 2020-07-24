New Funding

GOTHAM CHOPRA, TOM BRADY, and MICHAEL STRAHAN's sports media company RELIGION OF SPORTS, which among its projects co-produces CHOPRA's father DEEPAK CHOPRA's "NOW FOR TOMORROW" podcast and plans a "major podcast slate" over the next year, has raised "significant" new funding, raising $10 million from investors including ELYSIAN PARK, ADVANCIT, COURTSIDE VENTURES, and LINKINFIRM.

"Our mission at ROS is to tell meaningful and inspiring stories from the world of sports," said GOTHAM CHOPRA. "At a time of tremendous uncertainty and divisiveness across the planet, these stories of leadership, teamwork and overcoming obstacles resonate more than ever. With our new partners and the team we've built at ROS, I am excited about the opportunity we have to contribute to important conversations through the stories we tell."

"Playing sports has always been about my love for the game and pushing myself to reach my highest potential," said BRADY, preparing for his TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS debut after signing with the BUCS as a free agent in the off-season. "I'm proud to work with such a talented team at RELIGION OF SPORTS that partners with groundbreaking creatives who explore what lies beyond just winning and losing, and I'm very excited to see their continued growth to bring these heart-pumping and inspiring stories to audiences across the globe."

"My journey on the football field and in the world of media and broadcasting has taught me that you only make an impact when you build and are part of a great team," said STRAHAN, the NEW YORK GIANTS star-turned-television personality. "That's what we've accomplished at RELIGION OF SPORTS, and as part of this new phase of our growth, it's our commitment to grow that team and to invite new voices into the fold and give them an opportunity to showcase their talents to the world."

"The market for high-quality, original sports-focused content, centered around human and emotional stories, has exploded in the last few years, and ROS has been at the forefront of this growth," said CEO AMEETH SANKARAN. "Our vision is to create a best-in-class sports media business that empowers creators, partners with premier distribution platforms, and uses sports as the foundation to tell inspiring stories that explore greatness and human potential, social justice, diversity, inclusion and the meritocracy of competition."

