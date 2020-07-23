Francesa

MIKE FRANCESA is leaving ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK again, announcing on THURSDAY's show that FRIDAY's show (7/24) will be his last on the station. FRANCESA left the station's afternoon show in 2017 after a long run, first with CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO and then solo, but returned in 2018, then ended his afternoon show again to host a show on ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM which led to a half-hour-long show in evenings on WFAN.

ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO said, “MIKE has been the heart of WFAN for over 30 years, and though his day in and day out presence has come to an end, that bond happily will continue. He has earned the right to make this very personal decision and will always have our respect, support and appreciation. The future of WFAN as the premiere sports platform in NEW YORK is bright, and that is in large part to the foundation that MIKE has helped build.”

