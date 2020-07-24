Two Jobs

EMPIRE BROADCASTING SYSTEM Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS, MD has two openings for you to check out.

Here is job #1:

First off a General Manager is sought, who has the skills and passion to manage a live and local radio station, maximize programming and content sponsorships, sell on air and digital initiatives, live events, and prefers employment at a locally owned radio station that serves ANNAPOLIS, BALTIMORE and MARYLAND's EASTERN SHORE.

Job #2:

WRNR also needs an Integrated Marketing Rep who has the skills and passion to sell on air advertising, live events and a full menu of digital initiatives, working for a locally owned radio station serving ANNAPOLIS, BALTIMORE and MARYLAND’s EASTERN SHORE.

Both jobs have the following requirements: Skill sets to help design a strategic sales and marketing plan that targets 25-54 year old men and women, and have a record of meeting or exceeding revenue goals by maximizing on air, on line, and other digital resources, please send material today to iwantajob@wrnr.com. We offer a healthy compensation package, and full benefits. WRNR FM is an equal opportunity employer.

