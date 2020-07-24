TalentX Records

TALENTX ENTERTAINMENT is announcing a partnership with WARNER RECORDS to create TALENTX RECORDS – the first social media creative partner firm to enter into a joint venture with a record label. JOSH RICHARDS will be the first artist to sign a recording contract with TALENTX/WARNER RECORDS.

“TALENTX is at the forefront of the social media revolution, particularly with the early discovery of breakout talent,” said WARNER RECORDS CEO/Co-Chair AARON BAY-SCHUCK. “WARREN and the TALENTX team are true forward thinkers, have incredible instincts, and amazing relationships along with a wealth of experience. I, alongside TOM and our entire team, am excited to partner with them and take these artists – beginning with the great JOSH RICHARDS – to the next level.”

TALENTX CEO WARREN LENTZ said, “TIKTOK is the next-generation talent incubator that will shape culture more than people realize. Think SHAWN MENDES on VINE in 2012 or JUSTIN BIEBER on YOUTUBE in 2007. TIKTOK will do that many times over, and TALENTX RECORDS will be at the forefront – developing talent and launching careers.

“With a global reach, visionary leadership, and an artist list that includes A-listers from DUA LIPA to THE BLACK KEYS, we’re thrilled to be partnering with AARON BAY-SCHUCK, TOM CORSON, and the entire WARNER RECORDS team, as they are a perfect fit for this monumental move.”

“We want to give our creators the best possible opportunities to turn their platforms into meaningful, long-lasting careers,” said TALENTX’s VP/Music, GAVIN RUDOLPH. “We’re putting a lot of time and effort into personally developing each of these artists to make sure that the end product is of the highest quality.”

« back to Net News