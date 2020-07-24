-
SBS Teams With Miami-Dade County Commissioner Suarez
July 24, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) recently teamed with MIAMI-DADE COUNTY Commissioner XAVIER L. SUAREZ to deliver treats to seniors in FLAGAMI's REBECCA TOWERS condominium. Commissioner SUAREZ and SBS wanted to bring a little joy to the senior residents who haven't been able to leave the complex due to the risks faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.
SBS COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ commented, "Until we as a community recover from COVID-19, we will continue to help our seniors during this pandemic. We're happy to be joined by Commissioner XAVIER L. SUAREZ in helping distribute sweets to the seniors in his District 7."
-