Helping In Covid-19 Crisis

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) recently teamed with MIAMI-DADE COUNTY Commissioner XAVIER L. SUAREZ to deliver treats to seniors in FLAGAMI's REBECCA TOWERS condominium. Commissioner SUAREZ and SBS wanted to bring a little joy to the senior residents who haven't been able to leave the complex due to the risks faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBS COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ commented, "Until we as a community recover from COVID-19, we will continue to help our seniors during this pandemic. We're happy to be joined by Commissioner XAVIER L. SUAREZ in helping distribute sweets to the seniors in his District 7."

« back to Net News