Sold

K & Z BROADCASTING, LLC is selling South Asian WTZA-A (RADIO PUNJAB)/ATLANTA and W227DN/NORCROSS, GA to RADIO SPICE, LLC for $300,000 ($30,000 down, $270,000 in a promissory note). A previous sale to WILL REGAN's RC MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. for $352,500 failed to close as REGAN pulled the plug on a short-lived News-Talk format in MARCH. The seller bought WTZA for $1.1 million in 2015.

In other filings with the FCC, CURTIS MEDIA affiliate EASTERN AIRWAVES, LLC is selling W232DIMONROE, NC to JEFFREY C. SIGMON, SR. for $45,000. The primary station is noncommercial Oldies WRBK/RICHBURG, SC.

iHEARTMEDIA's CLEAR CHANNEL BROADCASTING LICENSES, INC has applied for an STA to operate WYLD-A/NEW ORLEANS with an emergency non-directional antenna at 25% power due to storm damage.

And TED W. AUSTIN, JR. has closed on the sale of K290CA/TEST YELLOWSTONE, MT to MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY-BILLINGS for $20,000. The primary station is KBMC/BOZEMAN.

