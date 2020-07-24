Anniversary

RESORT BROADCASTING CO. marks the 40th anniversary of its ownership of News-Talk WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE on SATURDAY (7/25).

RESORT bought the station, then WLRB, from MARVIN GOLLUB for $326,000 in 1980 and changed the call letters to WGMD in 1981, adding RUSH LIMBAUGH's syndicated show to the station's then-MOR format in 1988, presaging the station's ultimate News-Talk format.

WGMD is airing a 40th Anniversary special TODAY (7/24) hosted by morning man MIKE BRADLEY 7a-noon (ET).

« see more Net News