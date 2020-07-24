Job Opening

iHEARTRADIO/BALTIMORE is looking for a Creative Production Director for the 4 station cluster as current Production Director STAN FISHER will depart when his contract expires in mid-SEPTEMBER.

The cluster includes Gospel WCAO-A, Country WPOC, Adult Hits WQSR and Top 40 WZFT.

RSVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI said, "This role will be the primary commercial production director along with leading the creative production for WPOC. There are also some possible programing duties and weekend/fill in on air work."

Qualified candidates should apply at Req21594, and should also send your resume and creative composite to KAPUGI at jeffkapugi@iheartmedia.com.

