Honor

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is awarding its 2020 Celebration of Service to AMERICA Corporate Leadership Award to SC JOHNSON. The award honors non-broadcast businesses for their community and social service. The company's Chairman/CEO FISK JOHNSON will accept the award on the televised and streaming 2020 Celebration of Service to AMERICA Awards Program, airing starting AUGUST 22nd.

SC JOHNSON, based in RACINE, WI, has donated five percent of its pre-tax profits to charities every year, and has committed $15 million to COVID-19 relief around the world, including $1 million to the CDC FOUNDATION Emergency Response Fund for first responders and frontline health care workers, over $4 million in cash and products for ASIA, EUROPE, and LATIN AMERICA, $1 million to SAVE THE CHILDREN, and donations of hand sanitizers for frontline workers and meals and books for school children.

“We are thrilled to honor this exemplary company for their dedication, generosity and commitment to serving both local and international communities,” said NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION Pres. and NAB Chief Diversity Officer MICHELLE DUKE. “SC JOHNSON has set a high bar for corporate social responsibility and philanthropy and is a worthy recipient of this prestigious award.”

