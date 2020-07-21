Squire

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TRENTON GSM CHRISTOPHER SQUIRE is returning to the PHILADELPHIA market to join iHEARTMEDIA's cluster as VP/Sales, reporting to SVP/Sales JEFF MOORE. SQUIRE is a former GM, GSM, LSM, and Sales Manager at companies like RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA, EMMIS/NEW YORK, ICBC-YMF/NEW YORK, WBMX/CHICAGO, and WHAT-A and WDAS-A-F/PHILADELPHIA. He is also active in the Gospel music business.

“I am thrilled to add CHRIS to our team,” said MOORE. “He is someone that I’ve gotten to know over the past few years and have been impressed by his leadership qualities, his ability to build meaningful relationships with client partners and his dedication to helping the people he works with succeed. His positive outlook and enthusiasm are contagious and I can’t wait to continue to build on our team’s success with his help.”



SQUIRE added, “I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to help steer the market-leading brands that are comprised of an incredibly talented group of sales professionals and on-air personalities.”

The iHEARTMEDIA cluster in PHILADELPHIA includes Adult R&B WDAS, Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99), Top 40 WIOQ (Q102), Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5), Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER), and AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE).

