New Partnership With Starlings Entertainment

UK-based Country music platform COUNTRYLINE, which established a presence in NASHVILLE last year (NET NEWS 1/18/2019), is partnerning with LA-based production company STARLINGS ENTERTAINMENT. Alongside a significant cash investment into COUNTRYLINE, STARLINGS has also agreed to a first look deal to develop film and TV projects that leverage Country talent and IP from song to screen.

Additionally, COUNTRYLINE has appointed MARTHA BRASS, former CEO of INTERNATIONAL AT ENDEOL SHINE GROUP, to its board, and former Head Of Content Development & Production at WILDBRAIN, LIESL CHAPPELL, as its first Head Of Operations.

COUNTRYLINE, which counts SIR ELTON JOHN among its financial backers, acquired U.K. Country radio station CHRIS COUNTRY in MARCH, and plans to roll out around the world over the next 24 months.

"Country music has the best fans in the world – they are passionate about the music of course, but they also love the whole NASHVILLE lifestyle," said COUNTRYLINE Co-Founder/CEO SIMON WALKER. "We created COUNTRYLINE to help fans live their best Country lives, and we're thrilled to team up with STARLINGS to bring more of that to screen."

Added STARLINGS CEO KARINE MARTIN, "STARLINGS develops world class film and television content, and we partner with the most exciting talent to make that happen. The COUNTRYLINE team have a unique vision for a genre of programming that we think will be hugely successful."

