John Lewis Special

A CBS NEWS hour-long special on the late Rep. JOHN LEWIS (D-GA) will air TODAY (7/24) across the CBS AUDIO NETWORK, including CBS NEWS RADIO, and on SIRIUSXM.

“AMERICA CHANGED FOREVER: THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF JOHN LEWIS” is hosted by GIL GROSS with reporting from ALLISON KEYES and interviews with House Speaker NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), Congressional Delegate ELEANOR HOLMES-NORTON (D-DC), former Ambassador ANDREW YOUNG, journalist ROLAND S. MARTIN, SMITHSONIAN Secretary LONNIE G. BUNCH III, and Freedom Rider JOAN MULHOLLAND..

The show will air on SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW TOMOROW (7/25) at 2p (ET) and SUNDAY at 3p (ET) and on SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. TOMORROW at 1p and SUNDAY at 6p.

