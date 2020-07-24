Cuts

Job and department cuts at CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's GLOBAL NEWS in CANADA included the elimination of the network's daily news podcast and the elimination of lifestyle, entertainment, and social media teams at the network's TORONTO headquarters, reports the CANADIAN PRESS.

The layoffs, which were disclosed in an internal staff email by EVP/Broadcast Networks TROY REEB and attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on revenue, have brought to an abrupt end the daily "WAIT THERE'S MORE" podcast with TAMARA KHANDAKER and RACHEL BROWNE, both of whom were laid off. Among other layoffs were News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON City Hall Bureau Chief SCOTT JOHNSTON and News-Talk CFPL-A/LONDON, ON 9a-noon (ET) host CRAIG NEEDLES.

