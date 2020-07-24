New Morning Show At WPYO

COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO has tapped WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO afternoon and evening personalities and social media influencers DANIE B and KEVIN KON are moving to mornings, effective MONDAY (7/27) as DANIE & KEVIN MORNINGS, weekdays from 6 to 10a (ET). They are replacing ESTEE MARTIN who moved over to new Spanish sister EXITOS and NAILZ who is now doing afternoons at POWER 95.3.

DANIE B and KEVIN KON have been doing afternoon and evening shows respectively since MARCH 2019. WPYO Brand Manager WILL CALDER remarked, “I have been watching their chemistry for years and they truly are the best of friends and have the kind of relationship with each other–and our listeners–that make those deep memorable, emotional connections. Moving them to mornings felt like such a natural fit as they will definitely take over CENTRAL FLORIDA."

DANIE and KEVIN added, "Together we’re ready to wake up with CENTRAL FLORIDA and use our newfound platform to be a voice for our community, inspire people and have fun. Thanks so much to WILL CALDER, STEVE STEWART, JASON MEDER, STEVE SMITH, TIM CLARKE, BILL HENDRICH and everyone who has ever believed in us for presenting us with such an amazing opportunity.”

