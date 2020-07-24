Back On Chiefs Network

ENTERCOM News-Talk KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS is returning to the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK as an affiliate. The CHIEFS aired on KMOX in 2016 and 2017; the SUPER BOWL champions are changing flagships this season, moving from CUMULUS Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY to ENTERCOM Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF), KMOX's sister station.

“We are thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and serve as part of the vast CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK,” said ENTERCOM/ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “As AMERICA’s sports voice, KMOX is a reliable home for local CHIEFS fans to track the latest news surrounding their SUPER BOWL champions and hear premier broadcasts of all the action on gamedays.”

« back to Net News