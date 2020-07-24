Cool Summer Yule

HORIZON BROADCASTING AC WHLG (101.3 THE COAST)/PORT ST. LUCIE-STUART-VERO BEACH fires up the twinkle lights to remind their listeners that they are the station with "YOUR CHRISTMAS FAVORITES" again for the upcoming holiday season by rolling out "CHRISTMAS IN JULY."

PD/morning personality LARRY MC KAY said, “Why not celebrate CHRISTMAS IN JULY with all the stress in the world today. We wanted to remind listeners that we are the radio station on the TREASURE COAST for CHRISTMAS favorites while you shop and plan for the holidays by playing CHRISTMAS music for CHRISTMAS IN JULY EVE and DAY on 7/24 and 7/25."

The CHRISTMAS music will hit the airwaves TODAY (7/24) at 2p and run through SATURDAY (7/25) at 7p. McKay notes, "It is going to be a fun CHRISTMAS IN JULY with cool CHRISTMAS favorites on your radio for hot summer days."

