Ryan (l) And Turner (r) (Photo: Emily Dorio)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed Country duo BEXAR (pronounced "bear") to a record deal. They took their name from BEXAR COUNTY, TX, where lead vocalist/guitarist CHRIS RYAN spent a good part of his childhood. He’s joined by KENTUCKY native and vocalist/banjo/guitar player LOGAN TURNER.

The two first met in one of NASHVILLE’s writing rooms during CMA FEST. After self-releasing their eponymous debut EP in 2018, the duo's major-label debut single, "Again," co-written and produced by ROSS COPPERMAN, is available everywhere TODAY (7/24).

"When two worlds collide like this, you can start creating something special,” said RYAN.

Added TURNER, “I want people to feel about our music the way I felt about music when I first fell in love with it. That it takes you somewhere – a place that nothing else in the world can take you to.”

