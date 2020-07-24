-
Warner Music Nashville Signs BEXAR To A Record Deal
WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed Country duo BEXAR (pronounced "bear") to a record deal. They took their name from BEXAR COUNTY, TX, where lead vocalist/guitarist CHRIS RYAN spent a good part of his childhood. He’s joined by KENTUCKY native and vocalist/banjo/guitar player LOGAN TURNER.
The two first met in one of NASHVILLE’s writing rooms during CMA FEST. After self-releasing their eponymous debut EP in 2018, the duo's major-label debut single, "Again," co-written and produced by ROSS COPPERMAN, is available everywhere TODAY (7/24).
"When two worlds collide like this, you can start creating something special,” said RYAN.
Added TURNER, “I want people to feel about our music the way I felt about music when I first fell in love with it. That it takes you somewhere – a place that nothing else in the world can take you to.”
