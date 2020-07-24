Roadhouse

BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed DJ duo ROADHOUSE, made up of DEE JAY SILVER and DJ IKON. They are the first DJ duo to be signed by a NASHVILLE label. ROADHOUSE, managed by RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, will not only remix songs for other artists, but also release their own music with Country, Pop, EDM and Hip Hop influences.

“SILVER has unofficially been in our family for years," said BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA. "He and [JASON] ALDEAN revolutionized the Country concert experience through his performances between sets at nearly every amphitheater and arena in the U.S., not to mention his electrifying club performances."

LOBA continued, "IKON is a force of nature in his own right with a proven track record. When the guys laid out their vision for ROADHOUSE, we immediately recognized the opportunity for them to be revolutionaries in Country music again, while bringing new listeners into the genre through their remixes and original work. Our world needs an escape and party more than ever, and ROADHOUSE brings that in spades.”

“Our goal from day one as ROADHOUSE was to do something different—something that has never been done before," said ROADHOUSE in a joint statement. "We knew for this project to work, we would need the right partner, one that wasn't afraid to take chances and believes in us. It took one meeting with JON LOBA and we knew we were home. BBR has always looked outside the box and has never been afraid to take chances. We are excited to work with the whole team and create something truly amazing together. We are proud to be the newest members of the BBR family!”

Their first project released under the new deal is a remix of LOCASH's current hit, "One Big Country Song."

