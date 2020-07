Flip In Detroit

BIRACH BROADCASTING Oldies WCXI-A/DETROIT has flipped to conservative News-Talk as FREEDOM 1160.

The all-syndicated lineup includes FOX NEWS RADIO's FOX NEWS RUNDOWN, JIMMY FAILLA, and GUY BENSON; PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, BUCK SEXTON, and GEORGE NOORY; and WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO.

