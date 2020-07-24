Johnette Cochran

ADAMS RADIO GROUP/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD DOS JOHNETTE COCHRAN has been elevated to VP/GM. COCHRAN will oversee Classic Rock WGBG (BIG 107.7), Top 40 WOCQ (OC 104 TODAY’S HITS), Oldies WOCQ-HD2-W282AW-W286BB (KOOL OLDIES 104.3 & 105.1), Country WUSX (US 98.5), and Active Rock WZBH (93.5 THE BEACH).

“JOHNETTE has done an amazing job for us, and in the most amazing circumstances," said CEO RON STONE. "No one knew at the time she relocated from INDIANAPOLIS what the country was about to endure. She walked into a market and found herself operating as the top management person on site in the most unusual of circumstances. She has proven herself during these 'worst of times' to be not only a terrific sales leader, but also a terrific leader in general. I could not be prouder of what she has accomplished in the past six months and cannot wait to see the results as she is now fully unleashed.”

COCHRAN said, “I’m delighted to grow into this position with ADAMS RADIO GROUP. Becoming a General Manager has always been my goal, and I am blessed to have this opportunity on the Eastern Shore of MARYLAND and DELAWARE. I have been connecting to the community in a limited way during COVID, and now I free to truly get out and get to know the people in this great market. I am excited to help local businesses grow and thrive again through our marketing strategies with radio and digital assets. My greatest accomplishments have been working with the local small business owners, and I plan to continue doing just that. Live and local, that’s my plan.”

« see more Net News