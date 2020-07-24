'Choose Song' Benefits The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/LONG ISLAND, NY Morning personality BRIAN ORLANDO and members of CANDLEBOX, SPONGE, and WHEATUS have joined forces for the “Choose Song” initiative, with the mission to amplify the importance of mental health – and encourage those suffering to seek solace in the power of music.

“Choose Song” features KEVIN MARTIN of CANDLEBOX, BRENDAN B. BROWN of WHEATUS, VINNIE DOMBROSKI, ANDY and TIM PATALAN of SPONGE and drummer JOSH DEVINE, with an accompanying video starring former WWE wrestler and WWSK DJ ASHLEY MASSARO, who tragically took her own life shortly after the filming.

“The evolution of the ‘Choose Song’ project has been a long and difficult one – especially after ASHLEY’s passing,” said ORLANDO. “We really struggled with when the right time would be to release the video. However, when the Pandemic hit, and subsequent civil unrest and turmoil, we knew it was time for us to help others out there struggling. ASHLEY’s family gave us their blessing and we decided to move forward. We want to show that with music, you are never alone.”

Check out the "Choose Song" video here.

