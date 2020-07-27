Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for TOLEDO; COLORADO SPRINGS; MOBILE; WICHITA; MADISON; and SPRING '20 Books for BOISE, ID; DAYTONA BEACH, FL; FT. PIERCE-STUART-VERO BEACH; FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL; LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN; MELBOURNE; PENSACOLA; PUEBLO; TOPEKA, KS; SALINA-MANHATTAN, KS; and TWIN FALLS, ID. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY, JULY 28th: JUNE '20 Ratings for CHATTANOOGA; HUNTSVILLE; and SPRING '20 Books for ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY, NJ; AUGUSTA, GA; FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL. FT. WAYNE, IN; LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, LA; MUNCIE-MARION, IN; ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA; SUSSEX, NJ; TRENTON, NJ; and WORCESTER, MA.

