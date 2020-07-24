Flip To Sports

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WBIZ-A-W254CN (98.7 THE BREW)/EAU CLAIRE, WI has returned to Sports as 98.7 THE FAN. The station, which aired a Sports format until 2016, is using shows from sister stations in nearby markets, including Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS' "THE POWER TRIP" 5:30-9a (CT), Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE's "NINE 2 NOON WITH JOHN KUHN," KFAN's DAN "THE COMMON MAN" COLE noon-3p, and WRNW's DREW & KB 3-6p, with FOX SPORTS RADIO filling weekend hours.

“The CHIPPEWA VALLEY is often a house divided when it comes to WISCONSIN and MINNESOTA sports teams,” said iHEARTMEDIA EAU CLAIRE SVP/Programming DAVE DEVILLE. “We’ve curated a home base station for all sports fans to enjoy.”

