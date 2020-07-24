Ciro Sepulveda

ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO has cut Promotions/Marketing Director CIRO SEPULVEDA, a 13-year veteran of the company. SEPULVEDA was the last member standing of the former promotions team for the five-station cluster that includes Country KSON, Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN), AC KYXY, Classic Hits KXSN (SUNNY 98.1) and Alternative KBZT (ALT 94/9).

SEPULVEDA joined the stations as a part time Promotions Asst. in 2007 when they were owned by JEFFERSON PILOT, and remained through two ownership changes, to LINCOLN FINANCIAL and then ENTERCOM. During his 13 years, SEPULVEDA worked as Coord./Promotion for KSON, Dir./Promotions for KBZT and Dir./Promotions for KSON. Most recently, SEPULVEDA was the Promotions and Marketing Director overseeing all five FMs and their HDs.

"I enjoyed every single minute of my time there," SEPULVEDA told ALL ACCESS. "I hold no hard feelings towards anyone and have nothing but appreciation for the people I met, associated and worked with through the years, and all of those that now have become close friends. These are tough times, we all know it and are feeling it, but I see this as an opportunity to step into something new, refreshed. I'm excited to see what the future holds for me. And to those at ENTERCOM SAN DIEGO, I genuinely want to see you all flourish and to come out of this in even better shape. Hasta pronto."

SEPULVEDA is looking for his next opportunity and can be reached via email here, or by phone at (619) 756-2507.

« see more Net News