Alfred Liggins

URBAN ONE Inc.’s exec. team was happy with the WASHINGTON DC Council's amendment that eliminated a proposed advertising tax from the Fiscal 2021 budget.

The proposed three-percent sales tax would have been added to TV, radio, print, and digital advertising purchases.

URBAN ONE and other companies met with DC Council members to discuss the impact the tax would impose on businesses and consumers who are already suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.

URBAN ONE CEO ALFRED LIGGINS said, "We have been partners with the residents of the District for over 40 years and consider ourselves part of the fiber of the city and the DMV. This pandemic has devastated and disrupted all of our lives, and the advertising tax would have been like adding salt in the wound."

“Thankfully, our representatives were willing to listen and act. I want to thank the Chairman, Council members MCDUFFIE, R. WHITE, SILVERMAN, and T. WHITE for directly engaging with us over the last several days and for this productive outcome. Hopefully, we will not have to repeat this exercise again regarding an advertising tax, which would cause unnecessary harm to the people we all serve."

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE SRVP JEFF WILSON added, "On behalf of the entire broadcast industry and everybody who has any stake in the DC economy, I want to express my most profound gratitude to the Chairman and members of the DC City Council for their leadership, hard work, courage, and obvious dedication to this great district.

“It's magnificent to watch elected officials tirelessly listen, reflect, adapt, and act in the true interest of the people they serve. This is a great day in and for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA."

« back to Net News