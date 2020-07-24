Appeal

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is appealing the FCC's decision to allow unlicensed and uncoordinated use of the 6 GHz band, filing suit in the U.S. COURT OF APPEALS for the D.C. Circuit.

The appeal contends that the order was arbitrary and capricious and "unlawfully fails to protect the myriad existing licensed users in the band from potential interference arising from such unlicensed use." Radio and TV stations use the band for electronic news gathering and delivering live sports broadcasts.

