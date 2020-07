Layoffs

WINDOW TO THE WORLD COMMUNICATIONS has laid off four full-time employees at Classical WFMT and PBS affiliate WTTW-TV/CHICAGO, according to a report at ROBERTFEDER.COM.

FEDER cites a memo from Pres./CEO SANDRA CORDOVA MICEK saying that the company also cut hours for seven staffers and VPs and other executives were ordered to take one week of furlough before year's end.

