Russell Wilson and Ciara (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to artist CIARA and her husband, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS quarterback RUSSELL WILSON. The couple has welcomed their second child together, HARRISON WILSON. Young HARRISON was born THURSDAY (7/23).

The pair have a daughter, SIENNA, born in 2017 and CIARA has a 5-year-old son with rapper FUTURE.

