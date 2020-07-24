-
Alecia Nugent Returns To The Music Scene, Hires So Much Moore Media For Publicity
Former ROUNDER RECORDS Bluegrass artist ALECIA NUGENT is returning to the music scene after a 10-year hiatus, and is working on her first Country project. A full album with a classic Country sound coming in SEPTEMBER and its debut single, "They Don't Make 'Em Like My Daddy Anymore," drops FRIDAY, JULY 31st. The single, a co-write with CARL JACKSON, marks NUGENT's debut as a songwriter, and she wrote five additional songs on the album.
SO MUCH MOORE MEDIA founder MARTHA MOORE will handle publicity.
