Nugent

Former ROUNDER RECORDS Bluegrass artist ALECIA NUGENT is returning to the music scene after a 10-year hiatus, and is working on her first Country project. A full album with a classic Country sound coming in SEPTEMBER and its debut single, "They Don't Make 'Em Like My Daddy Anymore," drops FRIDAY, JULY 31st. The single, a co-write with CARL JACKSON, marks NUGENT's debut as a songwriter, and she wrote five additional songs on the album.

SO MUCH MOORE MEDIA founder MARTHA MOORE will handle publicity.

