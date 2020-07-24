Launched Today

The new, three-part audio liner notes conversation series, "One Story with MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER and SARAH KAY," launched TODAY (7/24). The podcast, produced by MAGNIFICENT NOISE, features CARPENTER and KAY (founder and co-director of PROJECT VOICE), discussing CARPENTER'S career, as well as the songs, themes and recording process of her upcoming album, "The Dirt And The Stars."

The album will be released on FRIDAY, AUGUST 7th. Episode two of the series will launch on THURSDAY, JULY 30th and episode three will launch WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5th.

"I love podcasts," said CARPENTER. "I love to walk for miles every morning, and podcasts have kept me company every step of the way. To be able to sit down in conversation with SARAH KAY—a hero and an inspiration to me for so many reasons—and create a podcast about music, songwriting, albums, art, and life in general from scratch is a dream come true.”

