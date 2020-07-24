Taft (Photo: WLS-TV)

JERRY TAFT, the longtime CHICAGO TV and radio meteorologist, died THURSDAY (7/23) at 77, according to ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC 7), where he worked for 33 years before his JANUARY 2018 retirement..

TAFT came to CHICAGO from NBC affiliate KMOL-TV/SAN ANTONIO, joining NBC O&O WMAQ-TV/CHICAGO in 1977, moving to WLS-TV in 1984. On the radio side, TAFT's weather reports were heard on WMAQ-A and WLS-A.

