Metallica And My Chemical Romance Still Confirmed To Headline

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS is moving AFTERSHOCK 2020 that was scheduled for OCTOBER 9-11 at SACRAMENTO’s DISCOVERY PARK, to OCTOBER 7-10, 2021. METALLICA and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, who were both confirmed for the sold-out 2020 event will still perform with METALLICA doing their highly anticipated two unique sets over two nights. The complete AFTERSHOCK 2021 lineup will be announced this OCTOBER.

METALLICA said, “Everyone in the METALLICA camp is beyond bummed that we can’t come connect with all you incredible music fans in SACRAMENTO and the surrounding area this OCTOBER which, as you know, is just up I-80 from where we are based. But obviously your health and safety, as well as that of everybody working the festival, and our crew is paramount. So, if that means we have to wait until the pandemic is contained to rock out with you all, that’s what we’ll have to do. We're counting the days until we can see you in OCTOBER 2021 and look forward to joining our brothers in MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and all the other great artists (to be announced) for an incredible weekend of music, good vibes, and plenty of aftershocks! See you in SACRAMENTO at AFTERSHOCK 2021. Until then, hoping you all stay safe and sound and take care of each other. Much love.”

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE said: "It is a bittersweet moment looking at the 2020 calendar and watching all the incredible experiences we planned on sharing with each other and our fans this year slowly slip away. However, knowing that the world is historically changing for the better and that those experiences are simply postponed until next year for the safety of all involved, and not canceled, is a comforting and welcomed feeling. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this terrible pandemic and we support every effort to keep every human being safe and healthy. We look forward to being part of AFTERSHOCK 2021 in SACRAMENTO, CA on the weekend of OCTOBER 7-10 with METALLICA and so many other amazing bands. We are counting the minutes until we can see you all again, but until then please: Stay Safe, Stay Sane, Be Kind, and Keep the Faith. XO”

For more information on the new AFTERSHOCK dates, go to AFTERSHOCKFESTIVAL.com.

« see more Net News