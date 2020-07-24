Deregistering

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. is deregistering its common stock from the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In a statement, the company said that the need to reduce expenses during the pandemic and the cost of reporting to the SEC, plus the low number of stockholders (fewer than 300), prompted the move, which is expected to save over $1.5 million per year.

« back to Net News