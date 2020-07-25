On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (photo: Novikov Aleksey - Shutterstock)

A family spokesperson has announced that FLEETWOOD MAC co-founder, singer-songwriter-guitarist PETER GREEN has died (7/25). He was 73.

"It is with great sadness that the family of PETER GREEN announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," according to TMZ.

The spokesperson indicated that a further statement will be provided in the coming days.

GREEN, a Blues-Rock guitarist, formed FLEETWOOD MAC with drummer MICK FLEETWOOD in 1967 and crashed out of the group in 1970 due to mental health issues, and was replaced by LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM.

GREEN appeared with FLEETWOOD MAC in 1998 when the band was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.

In addition to his guitar talents, GREEN's composing/writing career spawned such great songs as “Albatross,” “Oh Well,” and “Black Magic Woman.”

