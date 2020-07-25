On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Photo: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock)

In case you missed the ALL ACCESS BULLETIN on SATURDAY (NET NEWS 7/25) a family spokesperson has announced that FLEETWOOD MAC co-founder, singer-songwriter-guitarist PETER GREEN has died (7/25). He was 73.

"It is with great sadness that the family of PETER GREEN announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," according to TMZ.

A cause of death was not released. A spokesperson indicated that a further statement will be provided in the coming days.

A Rich And Innovative History

Born PETER ALLEN GREENBAUM, better known as PETER GREEN, is one of the most underappreciated of what’s been termed the “second great epoch” of the BRITISH blues movement, GREEN was praised by no less an authority than B.B. KING, who called his playing, “the sweetest tone I ever heard … the only one who gave me the cold sweats.” His adventures with acid eventually took their toll on him.

GREEN’s songs included “Black Magic Woman,” later a huge hit for SANTANA, as well as “Albatross,” “Oh Well” and “Man Of The World,” which have been covered by AEROSMITH, STATUS QUO, BLACK CROWES, MIDGE URE, TOM PETTY, JUDAS PRIEST and GARY MOORE, who recorded a whole album of GREEN compositions on the 1995 album, “Blues For Greeny.”

ROLLING STONE ranked him #38 on its list of “100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time,” and his solo on the BLUESBREAKERS instrumental, “The Supernatural,” was rated as one of the 50 greatest of all time by GUITAR PLAYER. MOJO named him the third-best of all-time in 1996.

Born OCTOBER 24th, 1946, in LONDON into a JEWISH family, GREEN first played in the band BOBBY DENNIS AND THE DOMINOES, performing pop and rock standards, including covers of THE SHADOWS – whose HANK MARVIN was GREEN’s first guitar hero. GREEN went through R&B outfits THE MUSKRATS, then the TRIDENTS and PETER BARDENS’ LOONERS, where he first met MICK FLEETWOOD, making his recording debut with the single “If You Wanna Be Happy,” an instrumental cover of a song by JIMMY SOUL.

After leaving BARDENS’ group, GREEN filled in for ERIC CLAPTON in JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS for several concerts, then became a full-time member when he left. MAYALL has been quoted as recalling that PETER GREEN was even better than the legendary guitarist he replaced.

GREEN made his album recording debut in ’66 on “A Hard Road,” featuring two of his own compositions, “The Same Way” and the classic “The Supernatural,” his first instrumental – which would soon become his trademark. Other musicians, who most appreciated him, expressed their admiration by dubbing him, “The Green God.”

In 1967, he decided to leave MAYALL to form his own band with ex-BLUESBREAKER drummer MICK FLEETWOOD and guitarist JEREMY SPENCER, initially called “PETER GREEN’s FLEETWOOD MAC featuring JEREMY SPENCER.” Signed to MIKE VERNON’s BLUE HORIZON label, their set list consisted of blues covers and some GREEN-penned originals. The band’s first single, “I Believe My Time Ain’t Long” did not chart, but their self-titled debut album remained in the charts for a year, after which former BLUESBREAKERS bandmate JOHN McVIE came aboard on bass.

From 1968 onwards, GREEN dominated the band’s artistic output, as he gradually progressed, taking those blues roots and transcending them with something more unique, taking it flavor from the psychedelia of the times. Their second studio album, “Mr. Wonderful,” released in 1968, scored a hit with GREEN’s “Black Magic Woman,” followed by yet another stunning instrumental, “Albatross,” which reached #1 on the U.K. charts.

More hits followed with GREEN compositions “Oh Well,” “Man Of The World” and the foreboding “The Green Manalishi.” The band’s 1969 double-album “Blues Jam In CHICAGO,” was recorded at CHESS RECORDS’ TER-MAR STUDIO in CHICAGO under the auspices of VERNON and MARSHALL CHESS, and included blues legends OTIS SPANN, BIG WALTER HORTON, WILLIE DIXON, J. T. BROWN and BUDDY GUY.

After one single for ANDREW LOOG OLDHAM’s IMMEDIATE RECORDS label (“Man Of The World”), the group signed with REPRISE/WARNER BROS. for their fourth studio album, “Then Play On,” which spotlighted the band’s new third guitarist, GREEN recruit DANNY KIRWAN, while JEREMY SPENCER refused to play any of GREEN’s original material.

With the downbeat vibe of “Man Of The World,” GREEN’s music began to reflect the changes he was going through as he began to take copious amounts of LSD, after first taking it at a party at a MUNICH commune in 1970. GREEN became obsessed with the “evil” of making money and tried to convince the other band members to give away theirs when they arrived at the commune to bring him home. In 2009, he said about that time he made “the most spiritual music I’ve ever recorded in my life,” continuing, “I had a good play there. It was great. Someone recorded it, and it was great.” GREEN left the band shortly afterward.

GREEN went on to brief reunions with JOHN MAYALL and PETER BARDENS, offering guitar on the latter’s solo album. He also recorded a jam session, “The End Of The Game,” which bore little resemblance to the rest of his recorded work. In 1971, he briefly got back together with FLEETWOOD MAC, helping them complete a U.S. tour after the departure of JEREMY SPENCER, under the pseudonym PETER BLUE. He recorded a couple of solo singles, “Heavy Heart” b/w “No Way Out” and “Beasts Of Burden”/ “Uganda Woman” (recorded with NIGEL WATSON), performed sessions with B. B. KING in LONDON and made an uncredited appearance on FLEETWOOD MAC’s “Penguin” LP in ’73, on the song “Night Watch.” At this point, his mental illness and drug use forced him to curtail his professional career.

In the early 2000s, there were rumors of a reunion of the early FLEETWOOD MAC line-up with GREEN, SPENCER and KIRWIN, but JOHN McVIE put a kibosh on the idea in a 2006 interview.

GREEN was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in psychiatric hospitals undergoing electroshock therapy. In 1977, he was arrested for threatening his accountant with a shotgun. He began to re-emerge professionally in 1979, signing to the PVK label and producing a string of solo albums starting with “In The Skies.” He also made an uncredited appearance on FLEETWOOD MAC’s “Tusk” double-album on the song, “Brown Eyes.”

In 1981, he contributed to the tracks, “Rattlesnake Shake” and “Super Brains,” on MICK FLEETWOOD’s solo album, “The Visitor.” He recorded sessions with a number of other musicians including KATMANDU, VINCENT CRANE from THE CRAZSY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN and THE NASHVILLE TEENS’ LEN SURTEES. In 1986, GREEN and his brother MICKEY contributed the LAVRIE “THE RAVEN” GRIMES’ album, “A Touch Of Sunburn.”

GREEN formed the PETER GREEN SPLINTER GROUP in the late ‘90s, releasing nine albums between ’97 and 2004, before GREEN abruptly left and moved to SWEDEN. He blamed medication he was taking to treat his psychological problems making it hard for him to concentrate well enough to play guitar.

In FEBRUARY, 2009, he began playing and touring again, this time as PETER GREEN AND FRIENDS. He was the subject of the BBC FOUR documentary, “PETER GREEN: Man Of The World,” and the band played a tour of IRELAND, GERMANY and ENGLAND, along with several dates in AUSTRALIA during MARCH, 2010.

GREEN is survived by a daughter, ROSEBUD SAMUELS-GREENBAUM, from ex-wife JANE SAMUELS.

