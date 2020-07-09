BTS Readies A New Single For August 21st (Photo: Big Hit Entertainment)

Global superstars BTS announced their plans for a new single to be released next month.

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT announced, on the community platform “BTS Weverse” and TWITTER, the launch of BTS’ new digital single on AUGUST 21. The news of the upcoming track was first revealed live by BTS on V LIVE, a KOREAN livestream broadcasting app.

During their announcement, BTS revealed, “We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for AUGUST 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

The band heightened the anticipation surrounding the new project by revealing some details of the single: “The song is upbeat and sung in ENGLISH, just like “MIC Drop” and “Waste It On Me.” We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in ENGLISH. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.”

BTS added, “We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song. This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

