SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ will air coverage of the remaining games in the NEW JERSEY LAST DANCE WORLD SERIES, the tournament giving 222 NEW JERSEY high school baseball teams a final chance to play together after the regular season was cancelled due to the pandemic. WSOU has been streaming coverage of the opening rounds, and will air one of the two semifinals for the NORTH region on TUESDAY (7/28), then the NORTH championship game on WEDNESDAY and the tournament championship game from the TRENTON THUNDER's ARM & HAMMER PARK on FRIDAY, all on the station's FM signal.

Sports Director WILNIR LOUIS said, “Being able to broadcast and see live sports once again after everything that has happened has been honestly surreal. We’ve had to deal with months of uncertainty regarding sports, but we were finally able to see it return. To be able to get back on the air to practice the craft of calling a game as been a real morale booster for me and others in my sports department.”



“This is a great opportunity for our broadcasters to be able to do what they love, calling games,” said Station Manager MICHAEL DALY. “WSOU and WSOU Sports are very fortunate to cover the NEW JERSEY LAST DANCE WORLD SERIES because it is not only a getaway from the reality of pandemic life for our broadcasters but the listeners are able to escape for a few hours as well. The games being broadcasted on the FM airwaves open our coverage to a larger audience and we can take advantage of a tournament that is not widely covered on the radio. We are truly thankful for the hard work of sports director WILNIR LOUIS and our LAST DANCE broadcasters for working tirelessly to make our coverage possible.”



“With social distancing and spectator limits, broadcasting these games on FM is a way that WSOU and SETON HALL UNIVERSITY can give back to the community,” said GM MARK MABEN. “By tuning in to 89.5 or listening via wsou.net, parents and fans can experience the excitement of the tournament’s culmination. After all NEW JERSEY has been through during the pandemic, these broadcasts are a reminder that we can all find some joy and comfort in AMERICA’s pastime.”

