The iHEARTMEDIA cluster in PHILADELPHIA --Adult R&B WDAS, Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99), Top 40 WIOQ (Q102), Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5), Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER), and AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE) -- is launching a campaign to register 10,000 voters and encourage them to vote by mail and get others to vote as well.

"10,000 Voices" is using on-air and digital promotion and HEADCOUNT's voter engagement tools in conjunction with PHILADELPHIA's Commissioners Office to register voters, have them take the "Me+3 Pledge" (encouraging three or more friends or family members to vote), and promote voting by mail.

“Increasing the number of people that vote in each election means better representation of everyone’s voice and a great way to actively participate in our democracy,” said iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA Dir./News and Community Affairs LORAINE BALLARD MORRILL. “This is our chance to vote on the issues important to us.”

“The ‘10,000 Voices’ campaign will not only emphasize the importance of being registered to vote, but also ensure our communities’ voices are heard when we go out to the polls on NOVEMBER 3rd,” said iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT.

“This is an excellent opportunity to utilize the reach of iHEARTRADIO to serve the needs of the public,” said HEADCOUNT Exec. Dir. ANDY BERNSTEIN. “As the birthplace of the Constitution, PHILADELPHIA is a natural place to promote democratic participation.”

