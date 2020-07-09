Taylor Swift (Photo: Twitter)

In under 24 hours, TAYLOR SWIFT’s new album "folklore" on REPUBLIC RECORDS has sold over 1.3 million copies around the world. "folklore" also went on to chalk up three more records:

"folklore" sets SPOTIFY Global Record for First Day Album Streams by a female artist with 80.6M

"folklore" sets record as the Most Streamed Pop Album on APPLE MUSIC in 24 Hours with 35.47M streams

"folklore" sets U.S. and Worldwide AMAZON MUSIC Indie/Alternative Streaming Record

The standard version of "folklore" has 16 tracks, but the physical deluxe version has a bonus track, 'the lakes.'

TAYLOR noted on TWITTER: folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week. Each has unique covers & photos available at https://store.taylorswift.com.

