Jubal Takes Mornings At KBKS

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (106.1 KISS-FM)/SEATTLE morning duo CARLA MARIE & ANTHONY are no longer hosting mornings according to a FACEBOOK STORIES posting which featured the team having some fun with some pretty odd CHINESE fortune cookies, considering the circumstances. And they are replaced by THE JUBAL SHOW, starring JUBAL, who for years was part of the BROOKE & JUBAL SHOW at crosstown HUBBARD Top 40, KQMV (MOVIN 92.5), beginning in AUGUST.

This marks a return to KBKS where he spent the first several years of his career. He will be joined by his wife, ALEX FRESH, and additional hosts to be named at a later date.

iHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE Market President ROBERT DOVE said, "We couldn’t be more excited to partner with JUBAL on his next endeavor and welcome him to iHEARTMEDIA. JUBAL’s ability to cultivate a diverse fan base across AMERICA, but most importantly, right here in SEATTLE, was just something we could not miss. I’m excited to welcome him and ALEX to the team!”

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming MAYNARD added, “We are just trying to give the people what they want, and they want JUBAL!”

JUBAL quipped, “I'm going back to KISS because when I left 10-years ago, I didn't get the chance to clean out my desk, and I just want my favorite pen back. Oh, and also the amazing opportunity to work for, and with, the best in the business at iHEARTMEDIA. I'm constantly trying to evolve and grow and find new innovative ways to entertain my audiences and iHeart is always on the cutting edge. This new chapter is going to be bananas. Plus, I get my pen back!”

CARLA MARIE & ANTHONY have been doing mornings since MAY 2018 having joined iHEART/SEATTLE in JANUARY 2016 as part of the kickoff off of Top 40 KPWK (POWER 93.3).

Also out is middayer MOLLY MESNICK, a former BACHELOR contestant.

106.1 KISS-FM PD JARED FALLON is listed on the 106.1 KISS-FM site as pulling middays and some early morning and late night shifts as well.

