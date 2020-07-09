Carla Marie & Anthony Eating Chinese Food, Announcing Exit

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (106.1 KISS-FM)/SEATTLE morning duo CARLA MARIE & ANTHONY are no longer hosting mornings according to a FACEBOOK STORIES posting which featured the team having some fun with some pretty odd CHINESE fortune cookies, considering the circumstances.

CARLA MARIE & ANTHONY have been doing mornings since MAY 2018 having joined iHEART/SEATTLE in JANUARY 2016 as part of the kickoff off of Top 40 KPWK (POWER 93.3).

Also, out is middayer MOLLY MESNICK, a former BACHELOR contestant.

106.1 KISS-FM PD JARED FALLON is listed on the 106.1 KISS-FM site as pulling middays and some early morning and late night shifts as well.

JARED has been contacted for comment and additional details.

