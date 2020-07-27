Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Dua Lipa New #1; Harry Styles Runner Up; Jawsh X Jason Top 15; Kane/Khalid/Swae Surge; Maroon 5 Return

* DUA LIPA lands another chart topper as "Break My Heart" moves 3*-1* and is +1772 spins

* HARRY STYLES is in the runner up spot with "Adore You" with "Watermelon Sugar," up 4*-2* and +1940 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO go top 15 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" - up 21*-15* and +1814 spins

* In their second week, KANE BROWN surges 35*-24* with "Be Like That," featuring KHALID & SWAE LEE, up 1175 spins

* MAROON 5 are back and debut at 36* with "Nobody's Love" with 1588 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO enter at 40* with "Come And Go" - up 961 spins

Rhythmic: Chris Brown/Young Thug New #1; Trio Up 300+ Spins In Top 15; Megan Top 20; Khaled/Drake "Popstar" Debuts Top 20

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG take over the top spot with "Go Crazy," up 3*-1*

* There wasn't a lot of chart movement in the top 15, however three songs were up 300+ spins

* DOJA CAT goes 9*-8* with "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE, up 321 spins

* STAYSOLIDROCKY holds at 13* with "Party Girl," up 300 spins

* SAWEETIE is +340 with "Tap In," up 15*-14*

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 20 with "Girls In The Hood," climbing 21*-18* and is +449 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE score a huge debut at 20* with "Popstar," up 1289 spins

* POP SMOKE surges 34*-23* with "The Woo," featuring 50 CENT and RODDY RICCH, up 554 spins

* YG lands a big debut at 33* with "Swag," up 345 spins

* BINO RIDEAUX, DJ KHALED/DRAKE's "Greece," and KID LAROI & JUICE WRLD'S "Go" also debut

Urban: DaBaby/Roddy Hold Top Spot; Harlow Runner Up; Lil Baby 'Bigger', NLE Choppa/Roddy Top 10; Megan, Mulatto, Chloe x Halle Top 15

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH hold the top spot at Urban for a 3rd week with "Rockstar"

* JACK HARLOW is the runner up now, moving 4*-2* with "What's Poppin," up 421

* LIL BABY now has two songs in the top 10 as "The Bigger Picture" jumps up 13*-8* and is +482 spins

* NLE CHOPPA and RODDY RICCH go top 10 as well with "Walk Em Down," up 12*-9* and is +168 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 15, surging 20*-12* with "Girls In The Hood," up 547 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE hit the top 15 with "Do It," rising 17*-15* and are +224 spins

* SAWEETIE surges into the top 20, vaulting 21*-16* with "Tap In," up 423 spins

* BEYONCE hits the top 20 with "Black Parade," up 22*-20*

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE surge 39*-27* with "Popstar," up 601 spins

* POP SMOKE, 50 CENT, and RODDY RICCH have the top debut at 35* with "The Woo"

* GUNNA (featuring YOUNG THUG), FRENCH MONTANA (featuring TORY LANEZ), DON TOLIVER, and K CAMP (featuring JACQUEES) also debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; Capaldi Runner Up; Dua, Harry, Gabby Up 200+ Spins; Maroon 5 Lands Huge Debut; Swift Enters Big

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for an 11th straight week

* LEWIS CAPALDI is now the runner up with "Before You Go," up 3*-2* and +134 spins

* It was rather a tight chart inside the top 15

* Three songs are up 200+ spins with DUA LIPA up 10*-9* with "Break My Heart" at +289 spins

* HARRY STYLES holds at 12* but is +247 spins with "Watermelon Sugar"

* GABBY BARRETT is up 14*-13* with "I Hope," featuring CHARLIE PUTH, at +289 spins

* MAROON 5 scores a huge debut at 24* with "Nobody's Love," up 817 spins

* JAMES BAY enters the top 25 with "Chew On My Heart," rising 33*-25* and +310 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT returns with "cardigan" at 31* with 417 spins

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless New #1; Metallica Top 10; Killswitch Top 15; Cornell Debuts Big

* PRETTY RECKLESS take the top spot with "Death By Rock And Roll," up 2*-1* and +28 spins

* SHINEDOWN hold at 4* with "Atlas Falls," but score a 139 spincrease

* METALLICA are top 10 in their second week as "All Within My Hands (S&M2)" surge 14*-7* and are +457 spins

* KILLSWITCH ENGAGE hit the top 15 with "I Can't Be The Only One"

* The late CHRIS CORNELL has the week's top debut at 16* with "Patience" with 623 spins - one of three covers to debut on MEDIABASE rock charts - this a cover of GUNS N' ROSES

* BADFLOWER enters at 29* with "30"

* THREE DAYS GRACE are back at 31* with "Somebody That I Used To Know" with 199 spins - doing their rendition of GOTYE's multiformat hit

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold For 11th Week; Head And The Heart Runner Up; Tame Impala Top 3; Maeson Top 5

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend an 11th week at #1 at Alternative with "Level Of Concern"

* HEAD AND THE HEART is the runner up with "Honeybee," rising 3*-2* and +68 spins

* TAME IMPALA crack the top 3 with "Lost In Yesterday," moving 4*-3*

* MATT MAESON is now top 5 with "Hallucinogenics," climbing 6*-5*

* ALL TIME LOW crack the top 10 with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, up 11*-10* and are +141 spins

* DAYGLOW go top 20 with "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 22*-20* and +90 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS enter at 37* with their version of MARTIKA's "Toy Soldiers"

* BLINDLOVE and DYLAN CARTLIDGE also debut



Triple A: Milky Chance/Jack Johnson New #1; Black Pumas Runner Up; Ray Lamontagne Top 3

* MILKY CHANCE and JACK JOHNSON take over the top spot with "Don't Let Me Down," rising 2*-1*

* BLACK PUMAS are in the runner up spot with "Fire," up 3*-2*

* RAY LAMONTAGNE is now top 3 with "Strong Enough," rising 4*-3*

* MATT MAESON is top 15 with "Hallucinogenics," climbing 17*-14*

* MY MORNING JACKET enter at 23* with "Feel You"

* DERMOT KENNEDY, JASON ISBELL, OLD 97's, and JAMES BAY also debut

